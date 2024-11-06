Premium Audio Company Brands Get Big Update for Amazon Music, Tidal, and Dirac

Four key brands – Pioneer, Elite, Onkyo, and Integra – are set to receive major firmware upgrades.

Premium Audio Company (PAC) which owns all four brands said that it has begun rolling out new software for 19 different AV receivers across those four brands.

The software update contains playback improvements for Amazon Music and Tidal, as well as enhancements to Dirac room-tuning features on supported devices.

Several models will also be updated to the latest Google Cast 2.0 platform. Some eligible receivers will already have access to the new software, while others should receive them starting November 18.

Below is the full list of AV receivers included in the update:

Pioneer

VSA-LX805 (11/18), VSX-LX505 (10/28), VSX-LX305 (10/28), and VSX-935 (10/28)

Onkyo

TX-RZ70 (11/18), TX-RZ50 (10/28), TX-NR7100 (10/28), TX-NR6100 (10/28), TX-NR5100 (10/28), TX-NR6050 (10/28), and TX-8470 (11/18)

Integra

DRX-8.4 (11/18), DRX-5.4 (10/28), DRX-3.4 (10/28), and DTM-7.4 (11/18)

Elite

VSX-LX805 (11/18), VSX-LX505 (10/28), VSX-LX305 (10/28), and VSX-LX105 (10/28)

Each model will get a slightly different set of enhancements, depending on its capabilities and the preinstalled features.

Amazon Music HD

Using the compatible Onkyo, Integra, and Pioneer apps, select receivers can play Amazon Music at its highest, Ultra HD quality for up to 24-bit/192kHz lossless audio.

Included: Onkyo TX-RZ50, TX-NR7100, TX-NR6100, TX-NR6050, TX-NR5100, Integra DRX-5.4, DRX-3.4, DRX-2.4, Elite/Pioneer VSX-LX505, VSX-LX305, VX-LX105, and Pioneer VSX-935

Already installed: Onkyo TX-RZ70, Integra DRX-8.4, Elite VSX-LX805, Pioneer VSA-LX805, Onkyo TX-8470, and Integra DTM-7.4

Dolby Atmos Music for Amazon Music HD and Tidal

Dolby Atmos Music tracks on both Amazon Music and Tidal will now play correctly on eligible receivers.

Included: Onkyo TX-RZ50, TX-NR7100, TX-NR6100, TX-NR6050, TX-NR5100, Integra DRX-5.4, DRX-3.4, DRX-2.4, Elite/Pioneer VSX-LX505, VSX-305, VSX-105, and Pioneer VSX-935

Already installed: Onkyo TX-RZ70, Integra DRX-8.4, Elite VSX-LX805, and Pioneer VSA-LX805

Tidal Max support

This update lets all eligible models stream available Tidal tracks at Max quality (up to 24-bit/192kHz in FLAC format) via compatible Onkyo, Integra, and Pioneer apps.

Included: Onkyo TX-RZ70, TX-RZ50, TX-NR7100, TX-NR6100, TX-NR6050, TX-NR5100, TX-8470, Integra DRX-8.4 DRX-5.4, DRX-3.4, DRX-2.4, DTM-7.4, Elite/Pioneer VSX-LX805, VSX-LX505, VSX-LX305, VSX-LX105, Pioneer VSA-LX805, and VSX-935

Google Cast 2.0

Premium Audio says that the setup screens for Onkyo, Integra, and Pioneer smartphone apps have been changed to allow products to connect using the Google Cast 2.0 network connection method.

Included: Onkyo TX-RZ70, TX-RZ50, TX-NR7100, TX-NR6100, TX-NR6050, TX-NR5100, Integra DRX-8.4, DRX-5.4, DRX-3.4, DRX-2.4, Elite/Pioneer VSX-LX805, VSX-LX505, VSX-LX305, VSX-LX105, Pioneer VSA-LX805, and VSX-935

Already installed: Onkyo TX-8470 and Integra DTM-7.4

Dirac Live Bass Control

You can now buy a licence for Dirac Live Bass Control Single Version from the Dirac Live Store and use it on Onkyo TX-RZ50 and Integra DRX-5.4 AV receivers.

This was already available for Onkyo TX-RZ70, Integra DRX-8.4, Elite VSX-LX805, and Pioneer VSA-LX805 models.

Dirac Live measurement

Some models now have a reduced rate of measurement errors within the Onkyo/Integra/Pioneer apps, which should make measurement completion a smoother process.

Included: Onkyo TX-RZ70, TX-RZ50, TX-NR7100, Integra DRX-8.4 DRX-5.4, DRX-3.4, Elite/Pioneer VSX-LX805, VSX-LX505, VSX-LX305, and Pioneer VSA-LX805

Source Based Tone Mapping (SBTM) for HDMI 2.1a

This update mainly applies to those with HDR gaming consoles as it allows these devices to perform HDR tone mapping instead of relying on your TV for these adjustments. Potentially, it could result in improved contrast and detail in key areas of gameplay.

Included: Onkyo TX-RZ50, TX-NR7100, TX-NR6100, TX-NR6050, TX-NR5100, Integra DRX-5.4, DRX-3.4, DRX-2.4, Elite/Pioneer VSX-LX505, VSX-LX305, VSX-LX105, and Pioneer VSX-935

Already installed: Onkyo TX-RZ70, Integra DRX-8.4, Elite VSX-LX805, Pioneer VSA-LX805, Onkyo TX-8470, and Integra DTM-7.4

Improved amplifier power supply sequence

PAC claims that a modified amplifier power supply sequence now improves the relay sound from the inside of the product in a silent state.

Included: Onkyo TX-RZ50, TX-NR7100, TX-NR6100, TX-NR6050, TX-NR5100, Integra DRX-5.4, DRX-3.4, DRX-2.4, Elite/Pioneer VSX-LX505, VSX-LX305, VSX-LX105, and Pioneer VSX-935

Already installed: Onkyo TX-RZ70, Integra DRX-8.4, Elite VSX-LX805, and Pioneer VSA-LX805

PAC noted that the firmware updates will be indicated via on-screen display and front panel display for eligible Onkyo, Elite, and Pioneer models connected to the internet. For non-connected devices, the software can be downloaded from the website and uploaded via USB drive.