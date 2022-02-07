Review: Liquid Ears Brings Wireless Stereo To The Masses

Rating 8 Retailing at less than $50, you'll definitely get your value for money with these little gems. Stereo and wireless for this cost is impressive



They work easily, have intuitive controls and easy pairing If you need pristine audio, you'll have to spend a lot more.

Liquid Ears excel in offering quality audio products at an extremely reasonable price.

All too often, when it comes to the wireless earbud market, a lot of what you pay for is indiscernible: frequency ranges that most MP3-streaming listeners won’t have access to anyway, fashionable branding invisible to most, and playback options that quickly leap from intuitive to needlessly complex.

Liquid Ears True Wireless Earbuds offer supreme sound quality, decent battery life (6.5 hours, better than most) and a playback range of 10 metres, which means you won’t need to be tethered to your phone – which is the point of wireless earbuds.

They work with Siri, Google or Alexa Voice Assistants, the ear-tapping playback options are obvious and sensitive enough to work when you need them to, and not so sensitive that a breeze will have your player skipping tracks and boosting volume.

The charging case is small enough to slip into your pockets, and — most important of all — they fit snugly and comfortably, and won’t fall out when moving vigorously, which makes these the perfect buds for day-to-day life.