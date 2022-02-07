Review: Liquid Ears Brings Wireless Stereo To The Masses

Reviews, Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X
Rating
8

Retailing at less than $50, you'll definitely get your value for money with these little gems.

Stereo and wireless for this cost is impressive

They work easily, have intuitive controls and easy pairing

If you need pristine audio, you'll have to spend a lot more.

Liquid Ears excel in offering quality audio products at an extremely reasonable price.

All too often, when it comes to the wireless earbud market, a lot of what you pay for is indiscernible: frequency ranges that most MP3-streaming listeners won’t have access to anyway, fashionable branding invisible to most, and playback options that quickly leap from intuitive to needlessly complex.

Liquid Ears True Wireless Earbuds offer supreme sound quality, decent battery life (6.5 hours, better than most) and a playback range of 10 metres, which means you won’t need to be tethered to your phone – which is the point of wireless earbuds.

liquid ears 2 Review: Liquid Ears Brings Wireless Stereo To The Masses

They work with Siri, Google or Alexa Voice Assistants, the ear-tapping playback options are obvious and sensitive enough to work when you need them to, and not so sensitive that a breeze will have your player skipping tracks and boosting volume.

The charging case is small enough to slip into your pockets, and — most important of all — they fit snugly and comfortably, and won’t fall out when moving vigorously, which makes these the perfect buds for day-to-day life.

 

LETWSBBK WBAN LB 728x90 1 Review: Liquid Ears Brings Wireless Stereo To The Masses
CUST CRICKET FY22 Sport Cricket Q2 V1 728x90 Review: Liquid Ears Brings Wireless Stereo To The Masses
Mode II 728x90px product Review: Liquid Ears Brings Wireless Stereo To The Masses
COM 5041 Olimpia Splendid CONSUMER DIGI AD LEADERBOARD 728x90px v24 Review: Liquid Ears Brings Wireless Stereo To The Masses
HAR0640 4SQ CH5Banners 728x90 Review: Liquid Ears Brings Wireless Stereo To The Masses
Leaderboard 728x90 Review: Liquid Ears Brings Wireless Stereo To The Masses
Sony 290ES 728x90 1 Review: Liquid Ears Brings Wireless Stereo To The Masses
%name Review: Liquid Ears Brings Wireless Stereo To The Masses
720x90 Review: Liquid Ears Brings Wireless Stereo To The Masses
PAN2163 MWO Banners LB 728x90px V1 1 Review: Liquid Ears Brings Wireless Stereo To The Masses
Previous Post

Review: Marshall Minor III True Wireless Earbuds

Review: BlendJet, The Original Portable Blender

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Microsoft Ditches Cortana On Xbox One
Google Prepare Android O For Launch
MSI Release New Gaming Accessories: Keyboard, Mouse & Wrist Rest
Rating
8

Retailing at less than $50, you'll definitely get your value for money with these little gems.

Stereo and wireless for this cost is impressive

They work easily, have intuitive controls and easy pairing

If you need pristine audio, you'll have to spend a lot more.