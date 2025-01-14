Ryobi’s New 2-In-1 Vacuum And Mop Self Cleans In 60 Seconds

Among a handful of new products in its floorcare range, Ryobi has launched the 18V One+ HP Wet and Dry Hard Floor Cleaner, a vacuum and mop in the one unit.

Priced at $699 it has a dual tank system to keep clean and dirty water separate, and a self clean mode that flushes the machine in 60 seconds.

Powered by Ryobi’s One+ System, it uses the same battery as hundreds of other Ryobi products, making for a versatile option that can be used for lawn mowing and DIY.

8V One HP Wet and Dry Hard Floor Cleaner 2 Ryobis New 2 In 1 Vacuum And Mop Self Cleans In 60 Seconds
18V One+ HP Wet and Dry Hard Floor Cleaner.

 Ryobi said the 18V One+ HP Wet and Dry Hard Floor Cleaner’s “powerful suction with a wet mop function” can handle muddy footprints, red wine spills and pet woopsies.

The hard floor cleaner’s battery provides up to 35 minutes of runtime, and the cordless design adds some flexibility in cleaning movements.

LED headlights can add visibility under furniture and along skirting boards.

8V One HP Wet and Dry Hard Floor Cleaner 1 Ryobis New 2 In 1 Vacuum And Mop Self Cleans In 60 Seconds
Now you see it, now you don’t.

The dual tank system means that you’re going over your floors with clean water.

The manufacturer said with the press of a self-clean button the cleaner flushes itself in a 60-second cycle, “clearing out any residual dirt and grime from the system”.

GM of Product at Ryobi, Andrew Cameron, described the new hard floor vacuum and mop – which is only available at Bunnings – as a “reliable, time-saving solution”.

The new range includes a self-standing upright vacuum, pet stick upright vacuum and portable spot cleaner. 

