Samsung And LG First To Deliver Wi-Fi 6 Enabled TVs In Oz

Samsung and LG Electronics are set to be the first TV manufacturers in Australia to deliver Wi-Fi 6 technology in their TVs.

This technology allows for smoother streaming of TV content and it allows more devices to be connected to the network. A new standard in connected technology, 6E also delivers four times faster connectivity based on stable and reliable data transfers – even when multiple devices are connected to one router.

The only problem in Australia is that the NBN is only delivering 100Mbps on average to Australian homes.

The move by Samsung and LG is a first for the global TV industry, according to the two South Korean TV giants, who have the bulk of the premium TV market in Australia.

Samsung said its 2021 Neo QLED 8K TV models have earned the world’s first Wi-Fi 6E certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance.

The newly certified Wi-Fi 6E technology is designed to use 6GHz frequency in combination with the existing 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies.

The Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs can support larger bandwidth loads, process faster multi-gigabit data, enable low latency and provide reliable and secure connectivity, the company said.

The Wi-Fi 6E technology will be further implemented into Samsung’s existing and future TV portfolios, given the breadth and depth of the technology’s use cases today and in forthcoming applications.

“As TVs and mobile devices continue to evolve into connectivity hubs for consumers across a variety of lifestyle routines, demand for handling high data capacity has increased,” Samsung said.

The Wi-Fi 6E technology supports premium viewing experiences at home, such as streaming 4K and 8K high definition videos, or enjoying VR content and high-performance game.

“As the global leader in the TV industry, Samsung is proud to have achieved the world’s first Wi-Fi 6E certification on our TVs,” said Choi Young-hun, executive vice president of visual display business at Samsung.

“With a growing set of immersive content experiences and features across the home, the certification provides Neo QLED 8K TV owners with even better access to the things they love to do.”