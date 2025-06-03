Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Survives Extreme Bend Test Despite Ultra-Thin 5.8mm Design

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge has passed a rigorous durability test conducted by popular YouTuber Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything, demonstrating surprising structural integrity despite being the thinnest Galaxy S series smartphone ever produced.

The device measures just 5.8mm thick, raising questions about its ability to withstand physical stress.

Nelson’s comprehensive durability testing involves scratching the display and frame, applying extreme heat with a naked flame, and attempting to bend the phone with bare hands to test structural limits.

“My understanding of this physical world we live in makes me think that this should be a very easy snap, with some glorious carnage and sparks and battery juice seeping out of the cracks,” Nelson said before beginning the bend test, referencing the phone’s ultra-slim profile.

The Galaxy S25 Edge remained intact when pressure was applied to its back panel.

During front-facing bend testing, the back panel showed slight separation from the frame near the power button area, but the device maintained structural integrity and continued functioning normally.

“The Galaxy S25 will not bend or break even under very extreme circumstances,” Nelson concluded after completing the durability assessment.

The successful test results demonstrate Samsung’s engineering achievement in maintaining structural strength while pursuing extreme thinness.

Nelson plans to release an upcoming video examining the internal construction methods Samsung employed to achieve the device’s impressive durability despite its minimal thickness.

The teardown analysis will reveal specific engineering techniques used to reinforce the ultra-slim design.

The successful durability test shifts attention to Apple’s rumoured iPhone Air, expected to launch this fall as a competing ultra-thin smartphone.

Industry observers anticipate that Apple engineers are conducting extensive bend testing to ensure their device can withstand similar durability challenges.

The Galaxy S25 Edge’s performance in Nelcon’s test represents a significant engineering accomplishment, as previous ultra-thin devices have historically struggled with structural integrity issues.

The results suggest Samsung has overcome traditional design trade-offs between thinness and durability.

The durability validation provides reassurance for consumers considering the Galaxy S25 Edge, addressing potential concerns about everyday handling and pocket storage that ultra-thin devices typically face.

The successful test results may influence future smartphone design approaches across the industry.