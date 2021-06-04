The pandemic has accelerated the desire for affordable laptops, and Samsung have moved to fulfil this need, with two new models that will be priced at below AUD$460.

The Galaxy Book Go and the Galaxy Book Go 5G are both powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon platforms: with the 5G model sporting the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G platform and the standard edition powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 system.

Both computers have 14-inch display and Windows 10, and house the ‘Quick Share’ feature, which lets users call and text via their laptops to Galaxy mobile users.

The Galaxy Book Go will be launched in selected markets this month, while the 5G model will be out later in the year.