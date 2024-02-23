Samsung One UI 6.1 Brings Galaxy AI To More Devices

Samsung has announced that its Galaxy AI features will be reaching more of their devices with the release of a new One UI 6.1 update.

The company revealed that the update will be available for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

“Our goal with Galaxy AI is not only to pioneer a new era of mobile AI but also to empower users by making AI more accessible,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “This is only the beginning of Galaxy AI, as we plan to bring the experience to over 100 million Galaxy users within 2024 and continue to innovate ways to harness the unlimited possibilities of mobile AI.”

Communication-enhancing Galaxy AI features available on AI-supported models includes Chat Assist, which adjusts message tone and translates messages into 13 different languages, and Live Translate, which provides real-time voice and text translations for phone calls. It also allows users to engage in spontaneous conversations with locals while traveling as the split-screen feature generates text translations for live conversations.

Search functions are improved through Circle to Search with Google, Note Assist, Browsing Assist, and Transcript Assist features to help user experience seamless day-to-day tasks.

Galaxy’s latest update also offers Generative Edit which allows AI-supported devices to easily resize, reposition or realign objects in photos.

Users can also polish any photo faster and easier than ever with Edit Suggestion, and with Instant Slow-mo (available for the Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 Series) users can generate additional frames for slow-motion videos to capture action-packed moments, so there is no need for multiple re-shots.