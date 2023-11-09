Samsung Ramps Up A-Series Smartphone With $249 Model

Samsung Electronics Australia has released its new affordable and sleek line of Galaxy A05s smartphones starting at $249, and offering several key features such as an improved 50MP high-resolution primary camera, and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon4 680 with enhanced CPU and GPU capabilities.

The new line of the Galaxy A05s could work well for any consumer with a budget, but especially as a child’s first phone with the back-to-school season approaching.

Other noteworthy features include an enhanced 6.7-inch Infinity-U display for a wide-viewing display experience and a higher resolution with its display quality with FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels).

The new A05s also has what Samsung claims to be a speedy reactive 90Hz refresh rate for smooth transitions.

Users can catch their memories on their A05s smartphone with its 50MP high-resolution camera with a triple-lens camera supported by a 2MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor supporting a front-facing selfie camera upgraded to 13MP.

The Galaxy A05s also has two variants of memory and storage to choose from: 4GB of RAM + 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM + 128GB of storage. Users can also top up with expandable storage of up to 1TB.

To make the most out of the A05s battery life, users can use their enhanced 25W Super-Fast Charging capabilities to boost their smartphone’s large battery with a 5,000 mAh capacity.

With the Galaxy A05s line, users can expect regular security updates, up to two generations of OS upgrades, and four years of security updates.

Security and data protection is increasingly important, and with these features, users will have access to the latest software and personalisation features that come with One UI Core 5.1, as well as privacy, security, and stability enhancements throughout their smartphone lifecycle.

The A05s line also has a Privacy Dashboard that monitors the smartphone to protect a user’s private information and there is also a Mic & Cam Indicator that blocks apps from accessing a user’s microphone or camera without permission.

Starting today, the Galaxy A05s is available in black in Australia on Samsung.com and at select retailers, such as JB Hii-Fi. For more information, please visit news.samsung.com/au/ or https://www.samsung.com/au/galaxy.