Samsung Ramps Up A-Series Smartphone With $249 Model

Latest News by Melissa Fitzgerald Share
X

Samsung Electronics Australia has released its new affordable and sleek line of Galaxy A05s smartphones starting at $249, and offering several key features such as an improved 50MP high-resolution primary camera, and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon4 680 with enhanced CPU and GPU capabilities.

The new line of the Galaxy A05s could work well for any consumer with a budget, but especially as a child’s first phone with the back-to-school season approaching.

Other noteworthy features include an enhanced 6.7-inch Infinity-U display for a wide-viewing display experience and a higher resolution with its display quality with FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels).

The new A05s also has what Samsung claims to be a speedy reactive 90Hz refresh rate for smooth transitions.

SM A057 GalaxyA05s Black Front 180923 scaled Samsung Ramps Up A Series Smartphone With $249 Model

Users can catch their memories on their A05s smartphone with its 50MP high-resolution camera with a triple-lens camera supported by a 2MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor supporting a front-facing selfie camera upgraded to 13MP.

The Galaxy A05s also has two variants of memory and storage to choose from: 4GB of RAM + 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM + 128GB of storage. Users can also top up with expandable storage of up to 1TB.

To make the most out of the A05s battery life, users can use their enhanced 25W Super-Fast Charging capabilities to boost their smartphone’s large battery with a 5,000 mAh capacity.

SM A057 GalaxyA05s Black Back 180923 scaled Samsung Ramps Up A Series Smartphone With $249 Model

With the Galaxy A05s line, users can expect regular security updates, up to two generations of OS upgrades, and four years of security updates.

Security and data protection is increasingly important, and with these features, users will have access to the latest software and personalisation features that come with One UI Core 5.1, as well as privacy, security, and stability enhancements throughout their smartphone lifecycle.

The A05s line also has a Privacy Dashboard that monitors the smartphone to protect a user’s private information and there is also a Mic & Cam Indicator that blocks apps from accessing a user’s microphone or camera without permission.

Starting today, the Galaxy A05s is available in black in Australia on Samsung.com and at select retailers, such as JB Hii-Fi. For more information, please visit news.samsung.com/au/ or https://www.samsung.com/au/galaxy.

728x90 Samsung Ramps Up A Series Smartphone With $249 Model
4 728x90 RS800PT0 Samsung Ramps Up A Series Smartphone With $249 Model
cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 Samsung Ramps Up A Series Smartphone With $249 Model
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Samsung Ramps Up A Series Smartphone With $249 Model
Middleton 728x90px Product Samsung Ramps Up A Series Smartphone With $249 Model
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Samsung Ramps Up A Series Smartphone With $249 Model
Leaderboard 728x90 Samsung Ramps Up A Series Smartphone With $249 Model
230501 TW E3C Banners 728x90 Samsung Ramps Up A Series Smartphone With $249 Model
4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 Samsung Ramps Up A Series Smartphone With $249 Model
channelnews728by90juneevocd Samsung Ramps Up A Series Smartphone With $249 Model
Previous Post

The Wait Is Over: ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Out Next Month

Apple TV+ Now On Fetch Boxes

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Fujifilm X100V Mirrorless Camera: 'A Blend Of Form & Function'
Kogan Expands Whitegoods & Built-In Appliance Range
Sharp's New Microwave Oven