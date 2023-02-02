Samsung SmartThings iOS App Now Come With Matter Support

Samsung is bringing Matter interoperability standard to the SmartThings iOS app so you can enjoy full Matter support for the smart home controller as long as your iPhone and SmartThings app are updated.

With more and more companies trying to roll out Matter, it seems Samsung has joined the club too.

This update allows iOS owners to control a SmartThings hub with full support for Matter-enabled devices instead of bringing Matter support to specific gadgets.

Previously, only Android owners had that privilege.

The Android update rolled out in October 2022, and finally the Apple update is here.

To use SmartThings on iOS with Matter, you’ll need to be running iOS 16.2 or higher and SmartThings 1.6.94 or higher.

Samsung offers a full rundown of how to connect Matter devices to SmartThings on its official website. The process is easy.

After opening the SmartThings app, you’ll simply need to select the Add Device button, then scan the device’s QR code. Once that’s done, a prompt will ask you to select the hub and room for the device before finalizing its setup.

The SmartThings iOS app is the latest software to add Matter support, but we’re expecting plenty more Matter updates to be announced in the coming week.