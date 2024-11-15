Samsung Takes ‘The Piss” Out Of Apple, Again With New Video

Samsung appears has moved to “take the piss out of Apple iPhones” as one observer claimed, with a new advertisement that exposes the weakness of Apple iPhones despite their expensive price tags.

The ‘Simple Simon’ campaign mocks the technology missing from an iPhone but can be found in a Samsung Galaxy device that has advanced AI built and superior translation capability.

The advertisement very cleverly uses satire to question Apple’s commitment to groundbreaking technology as they struggle to deliver new AI and even better battery management an issue that has plagued Apple from the early days of the iPhone 13.

Using the tag line “Nobody should wait for innovation” the advertisement follows a humorous storyline with a script that shows a user lining up to buy the latest iPhone, only to ask, “What’s new?” Another voice responds with a dismissive, “Who cares?”—hinting at the idea that Apple fans are willing to buy new products even without significant upgrades.

Samsung then contrasts this with the distinct features of its Galaxy offering showcasing the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s flip screen with translation capabilities, the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s S Pen stylus, and Samsung’s AI-driven image editing technology.

Samsung’s ad aims to position the Galaxy phones as a serious alternative with many Apple customers backing off from up upgrading to the new iPhone 16 because of perceived costs Vs technology innovations lacking in their latest model.

Over the years, Samsung has frequently taken a stab at highlighting the lack of innovation in an iPhone.

One notable example was their “Ingenius” ad campaign in 2018, where Samsung highlighted the Galaxy Note 9’s unique features, as seen below.

The campaign focused on the removal of the headphone jack and the exclusion of the power adapter being just a few of the features that Apple removed from their products in an effort to make more money.

As for Samsung’s recent innovations, they include Galaxy AI, and several helpful features built around it.

You also have to remember that Samsung also manufactures key components used in an iPhone which often go into their devices first.