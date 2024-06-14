Samsung To Give Snapdragon A Miss For The Galaxy Tab S10+?

Latest News by Varun Godinho Share
X

Qualcomm have raced ahead recently with its Snapdragon processors which have made its way into a number of devices. Recently, Snapdragon’s X Series were picked up by several PC brands including Acer, Lenovo, HP, Dell and Asus as they moved towards unveiling new AI machines.

However, Samsung might be looking beyond Qualcomm and instead to its rival MediaTek when considering the processor for its Galaxy Tab S10+.

A device with the model number SM-X828U, likely to be the Galaxy Tab S10+, appeared on Geekbench with a Dimensity 9300+ platform by MediaTek.

The Korean company has been increasing its usage of MediaTek chipsets in the past four years, as there are dozens of smartphones with Dimensity and Helio platforms.

It will be surprising move for Samsung to insert a MediaTek chip in a premium tablet.

gsmarena 001 5 Samsung To Give Snapdragon A Miss For The Galaxy Tab S10+?

However, as Sammobile reported, the Dimensity 9300+ is fabricated on TSMC’s 4nm (N4P) process node and is believed to be as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in CPU and GPU performance. It features eight high-performance cores: 1x Cortex-X4 3.25GHz + 3x Cortex-X4 2.85GHz + 4x Cortex-A720 2GHz. It also has the ultra-powerful Immortalis-G720 MC12 GPU. This chip has a powerful NPU and a 5G modem (compatible with mmWave and sub-6GHz networks).

The device showcased by Geekbench was benchmarked with 12 GB RAM and Android 14.

We are still some time away from seeing this tab come to market – it isn’t expected to do so until next year, alongside the launch of the Galaxy S25 Series.

What is expected sooner from Samsung is its Galaxy Unpacked event which is believed to be set for July 10 in Paris, although the brand has refused to confirm or refute the speculation. That Samsung Unpacked will likely focus on the company’s foldable smartphones. This year, it’s the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 that are expected to be the star of that show.

BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Samsung To Give Snapdragon A Miss For The Galaxy Tab S10+?
Leaderboard 728x90 Samsung To Give Snapdragon A Miss For The Galaxy Tab S10+?
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Samsung To Give Snapdragon A Miss For The Galaxy Tab S10+?
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 Samsung To Give Snapdragon A Miss For The Galaxy Tab S10+?
Whatmough 728x90 Samsung To Give Snapdragon A Miss For The Galaxy Tab S10+?
Middleton 728x90px Product Samsung To Give Snapdragon A Miss For The Galaxy Tab S10+?
QUEEN 728x90 Samsung To Give Snapdragon A Miss For The Galaxy Tab S10+?
728x90 Iconic Samsung To Give Snapdragon A Miss For The Galaxy Tab S10+?
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Samsung To Give Snapdragon A Miss For The Galaxy Tab S10+?
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Samsung To Give Snapdragon A Miss For The Galaxy Tab S10+?
Previous Post

Motorola Razr 50 Series Launch Date Confirmed

New Samsung Galaxy Watch FE To Arrive in Australia On July 1

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

New Display's Tipped For Next Samsung Flip & Fold, Also Lighter
New Google Pixel 4 XL Features Leaked
EXCLUSIVE: Netflix Tipped To Be Close To Switching Off Unauthorised TVs