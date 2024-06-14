Motorola Razr 50 Series Launch Date Confirmed

The Lenovo-owned brand Motorola has confirmed that it will unveil its new Razr 50 series folding smartphones later this month in China.

On June 25, Motorola will reveal two different foldable phones which are a part of the series: Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra.

In Motorola’s Weibo post, the company didn’t explicitly refer to the Razr 50 series.

However, they officially announced on Weibo that the “Razr 2024 series” will be unveiled in June 2025, and it is very likely that these devices are indeed the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra.

Leaks of what to expect from the device have surfaced over the last few weeks. The Motorola Razr 50 had appeared on Geekbench with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset. Additionally, the phone will come with 8GB of RAM and will ship with Android 14 out of the box.

The Razr 50 will also feature 33W fast charging and a 4200 mAh battery capacity. Other leaked specifications of the foldable phone include a 6.9-inch pOLED 120Hz main display, a 3.6-inch OLED secondary screen, as well as a 50MP + 13MP dual rear camera setup.

The Razr 50 Ultra meanwhile will be a step up from the Razr 50 and will most likely feature a much more powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. It will support 45W fast charging.

The downside of the Ultra model compared to the regular model is its 4,000 mAh battery capacity. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is expected to feature a sleeker design than its predecessor, the Razr 40 Ultra.

Launch dates for the Australian market for both the new folding phones should be available at the time that the device is launched in China. For now though, another new Motorola phone that ChannelNews recently went hand-on with in Australia is the Edge 50 Pro. You can read our entire review of that phone here.