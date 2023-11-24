Samsung To Roll Out Special Edition Galaxy Z Flip5

Samsung has revealed it will be releasing a special edition of the Galaxy Z Flip5, in collaboration with luxury French fashion company Maison Margiela.

Applications for the device will be accepted from the official online site on November 30th, in select markets, between 9AM and 5PM.

This is a limited edition bundle, which will include a phone and two phone cases with the fashion brand’s designs. It will retail for 2.49 million won, which is around A$2,829.00.

It will feature a rear glass design showcasing a Maison Margiela jacket, enhanced with silver and metallic effects. This colour will be exclusive to the special edition.

A semi-transparent effect has been created to unveil the hidden structure and details, and it’s a reinterpretation of Maison Margiela’s design philosophy.

The Flap Leather Case showcases natural fabric and genuine fabric logo labels, is finely crafted, and has handwoven stitching on the back. Opening the device reveals the pocket pattern.

The Flipsuit Case comes with two Flipsuit Cards adorned with a paint splatter design and silver plate. When the card is attached to the back, the device has a brand new theme. Every detail is displayed on the Flex Window.

The packaging also reflects Maison Margiela’s unfinished style, using a distinct stitching pattern in the center of the flap. The whole body reflects an archival sample storage used to store fabric samples and threads. It also has a paper-based woven book cloth fabric covering the exterior.

EVP & Head of Marketing of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung, Stephanie Choi said, “Samsung and Maison Margiela have continued to surprise the industry by breaking conventions and norms, and support those who seek individuality.”

“This second collaboration between the two brands brings together fashion and technology by approaching a high-tech device in a way similar to the construction of an haute couture garment. Through this collaboration, we want consumers to discover their own identity and express it without limitation.”