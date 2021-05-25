Samsung Upgrades Smart Monitor Range

Samsung is expanding its Smart Monitor range into more sizes and adding new smart features to the line-up.

Launched last November in 27” and 32” configurations, the Samsung Smart Monitor range includes built-in media and productivity apps, as well as speakers.

The 4K M7 model, the flagship, will now also be available in a 43” size with an included solar-powered remote, while the full-HD M5’s 27” and 32” models will add a white colourway to the existing black; additionally, a 24” M5 will serve as an entry-level addition to the range.

According to Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, the new smart monitors are designed to better serve customers working and learning from home.

“Our expanded Smart Monitor lineup will continue to provide users with even more convenient and flexible ways to accomplish everyday activities through technology, enabling them to truly ‘do it all’ through powerful mobile and PC connectivity on the smartest monitor available on the market today,” she said.

New features coming to the range include TV Plus, which Samsung says will provide a range of free live and on-demand content with no sign-up needed, as well as the integration of Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa alongside the Bixby voice assistant.

The Samsung Smart Monitor M5 24-inch will retail for $239, and the Samsung Smart Monitor M7 43-inch for $899,