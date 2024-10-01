Samsung Warns S24 FE And S10 Buyers Of Galaxy AI Fees

Samsung is softening up buyers of its new S24 FE smartphone and Tab S10 tablet for an AI subscription fee.

As it leans heavily into its Galaxy AI features in the SF24 FE smartphone and Tab S10 tablet (release details below), Samsung is letting buyers know that they may only have a year or so of free access to the features.

“Galaxy AI features will be provided for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices,” the manufacturer says. “Different terms may apply for AI features provided by third parties.”

Galaxy AI includes features such as Circle to Search, Live Translate, Photo Assist, Chat Assist and Interpreter.

It is available on a range of devices in addition to the Galaxy S24 series, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+, S23, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Tab S9 Ultra, Tab S9+ and the Tab S9.

It is not known if Samsung will charge one fee for the entire Galaxy AI suite of products, or keep some free while putting others behind a paywall.

Pre-order for the S10 opens in two days. Priced from $999 for the 12.4-inch and $1,199 for the 14.6-inch.

You can pre-order the S24 FE, from $1,199, and it ships from October 10.

 

Screen Shot 2024 10 01 at 9.54.02 am Samsung Warns S24 FE And S10 Buyers Of Galaxy AI Fees
Purported jelly case for the S25 Ultra.

Meanwhile, supposed images of a jelly case for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra have been published on Chinese social media.

