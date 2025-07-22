Samsung’s Budget-Friendly Galaxy Tab A11 LTE Set for Imminent Launch

Samsung is preparing to refresh its budget tablet lineup with the imminent launch of the Galaxy Tab A11 LTE.

The device has surfaced on both the FCC and IMEI certification databases, pointing to an official unveiling in the coming weeks.

Spotted under the model number SM-X135G, the Galaxy Tab A11 LTE has been tested with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity and 15W wired fast charging.

The tablet uses the same 4,980mAh (typical 5,100mAh) battery and EP-T1510 charger previously found in the Galaxy Tab A9, suggesting minimal hardware upgrades over the 2023 model.

While full specifications remain under wraps, the A11 is expected to build on the Tab A9’s platform, which featured an 8.7-inch LCD (60Hz), a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and Android 15.

Given Samsung’s pattern with the A-series, the A11 is likely to remain focused on affordability.

Pricing and availability are yet to be confirmed, though it’s expected to sit in the sub-A$300 segment, keeping it competitive in the entry-level Android tablet market.

Whether the new model will bring improved software support or any notable hardware tweaks remains to be seen, but it’s a clear signal Samsung hasn’t forgotten the value end of the tablet space amid its premium foldables and flagships.