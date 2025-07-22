Dreame Enters Personal Care Market with Feature-Packed Smart Toothbrush

Known for its robot vacuums, Chinese household appliance manufacturer Dreame has entered the personal care market with the launch of its first electric toothbrush, the F02.

Priced at 299 yuan (A$63), the Dreame F02 offers dual cleaning technologies with high-frequency sonic vibration and a sweeping mode.

The standout feature is its smart colour display, which shows brushing mode, timer status and battery life.

Designed with a dentist-recommended 45-degree “golden tilt” brush head, the F02 targets plaque and gum care with precision.

Users can choose from three modes: Gentle (sonic vibration), Whitening (high-intensity sweep), and Cleaning (standard sweep). A built-in two-minute timer with 30-second intervals helps ensure even brushing coverage.

The F02 houses a 2000mAh battery that promises up to 90 days of use on a single charge.

It takes roughly 5.5 hours to fully recharge via USB. The toothbrush is IPX7 waterproof and comes equipped with DuPont bristles and a food-grade rubber-coated brush head to reduce vibration and enhance comfort.

The F02 launch comes as Dreame expands its global footprint, recently entering offline retail in India via a partnership with Croma and unveiling the Dreame F10 robot vacuum for ₹19,999 (A$365).

