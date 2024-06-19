Shokz Launches Two New Products In Australia

Open-ear headphone company Shokz has launched two new products into the Australian market, the OpenSwim Pro for swimmers and the OpenFit Air for fitness fanatics.

Both utilise the company’s pioneer open-ear technology which allows users to listen to music and podcasts while exercising while keeping them aware of their surroundings.

The Shokz OpenFit Air features the company’s signature open-ear design, as well as DirectPitch technology. They feature an over-ear hook and a soft silicone enclosure for a secure, comfortable fit.

The company claims these are perfect for workouts outdoors as they allow the sounds of nature through without interrupting the music.

The Shokz DirectPitch technology transmits sound to the ear by directing sound waves and creating an optimised sound field with varying pressure distribution.

These are available in black, white, and pink colours for A$199 from the official Shokz website, Amazon, JB Hi-Fi, and other leading retailers.

The Shokz OpenSwim Pro have been designed for water and land and is a versatile sports headphone that can withstand depths up to two meters.

They feature Bluetooth and MP3 dual modes, as well as 32GB storage for up to 8,000 songs.

They also feature PremiumPitch technology, providing listeners with clear sound, powerful volume and rich bass by converting sound into mechanical vibrations that are transmitted through the skin and temporal bone to the cochlea (inner ear).

They have been engineered with a focus on comfort and durability, fitting securely for any workout.

The Shokz OpenSwim Pro will be available in grey and red colours for A$299 from July 5, at the official Shokz website, Amazon, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, and other leading retailers.