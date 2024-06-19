New LG TVs Are Also Mirrors That Capture Data On Owners As Adobe Faces Wrath Over Their T&C’s

Adobe is being taken to Court by the US Government because of their questionable terms and conditions, Sonos is back peddling over their T&C’s which in Australia allows them to sell to third parties data about the music streaming likes of their customers and LG is making billions flogging data to anyone who wants to buy access to the information which is captured using their Web OS smart TV software found in LG TV’s.

Now the South Korean TV Company that made over $1 billion dollars last year, collecting and selling data and subscription services is rolling out a cheap TV range which will allow them to capture even more data than before due in part to the South Korean Company reengineering their WebOS smart TV engine to capture additional information.

The new 2024 B4 OLED series will be available in 77, 65 and 55-inch screen sizes, and like most LG TV’s they are going to be pricey with several other brands who are using LG OLED display panels offering cheaper TV’s while also using an LG panel.

Set to be cheaper than the C4 series models it appears that LG is quite happy moving back to selling cheaper TV with the business admitting that they are making more profits selling data and access to information on their customers than they do in the manufacture of a TV.

As for performance the LG B4 panels are not as bright as the C4s panels due to LG tinkering with the brightness booster specifications.

They are also not ‘Ultra Slim’, and the processor will not deliver the same performance as their Alpha 9 Gen 7 processors found in other LG TV’s.

Gaming support tops out at 120Hz, rather than the C4s’ 144Hz.

Another difference is the B4s lose the Far Field voice recognition feature of the C4s resulting in users having to resort to pressing the mic button on the LG remote.

Also out is LG’s dynamic tone mapping pro system, where HDR images are optimised per scene in real time to the screen’s capabilities.

An LG electronics OLED TV or any of their TV as well as other that use LG’s WebOS to gather data are no longer a TV for viewing.

Basically, they have become a two-way mirror as the Guardian newspaper describes smart TV’s today, that allow consumers to be observed in real time by software linked to servers that use software and AI to tell third party buyers what you do when watching an LG TV with Web OS.

Rowenna Fielding, director of data protection consultancy Miss IG Geek. “The purpose of this is to gather as much information as possible about your behaviour, interests, preferences and demographics so it can be monetised, mainly through targeted advertising.”

A study by researchers at Northeastern University and Imperial College London found data from TVs and smart devices was sent to a multitude of people with LG admitting that they even sell data and information to political parties looking for information on how people intend to vote.

After buying an LG TV owners will find that they have to accept LG Electronics terms and conditions to activate the Smarts in their TV’s and when you do you have just given away, all your protection rights allowing LG to sell information as they like.

The new 2024 LG B4 OLED series which are available in three sizes only 77, 65 and 55-inch screen sizes, are priced on LG’s US website at $3,299.99, $2,299.99 and $1,499.99 respectively.

Australians can expect to pay around 20% more for these TV’s.