Sigma Unveils World’s First f/1.8 Aperture Lens

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

Long-range zoom lenses are popular in the world of photography and offer versatility. The one issue is the narrow aperture.

Japanese brand Sigma has just unveiled the world’s first f/1.8 aperture full-frame zoom lens.

This full-frame 28-45mm f/1.8 zoom lens is able to support Leica L-mount and Sony E-mount, weighs 960g, and comes with a minimum focus distance of 30cm.

It offers low-light performance and background blur control throughout the zoom range.

It’s comprised of 15 groups and 18 elements, including five SLDs and three aspherical lenses. These combine to minimise chromatic aberrations and ensure sharp renderings.

Additionally, Sigma has incorporated nano-porous coating and super multi-layer coating technology. This reduces flare and ghosting.

%name Sigma Unveils World’s First f/1.8 Aperture Lens

The lens uses an HLA high-speed linear motor and includes a bidirectional drive focus ring, an aperture ring, an infinite aperture switch, and an aperture lock switch.

There are also two customisable AFL buttons for assigning specific functions, and a locking petal-shaped lens hood to minimise stray light.

It’s been built with a dust-proof and splash-proof construction, and the front lens group features a water and oil-repellent coating.

Usually, zoom lenses will come with an aperture of f/2.8 or narrower. This can result in less light getting into the lens, and darker images.

Previously, Sigma revealed its plans to release the f/1.8 28-45mm zoom lens. Now, it is available in China, with other region availability not yet revealed.

Currently, it is retailing for 9,797 Yuan (approx. A$2,040).

QUEEN 728x90 Sigma Unveils World’s First f/1.8 Aperture Lens
TAX TIME 2024 Banner 728x90px Sigma Unveils World’s First f/1.8 Aperture Lens
Uniden PRO 2k 728 x 90 Option 2 2x Retina Sigma Unveils World’s First f/1.8 Aperture Lens
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Sigma Unveils World’s First f/1.8 Aperture Lens
Aspire Vero Banner Intel CCF 728x90 Sigma Unveils World’s First f/1.8 Aperture Lens
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 Sigma Unveils World’s First f/1.8 Aperture Lens
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Sigma Unveils World’s First f/1.8 Aperture Lens
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Sigma Unveils World’s First f/1.8 Aperture Lens
Leaderboard 728x90 Sigma Unveils World’s First f/1.8 Aperture Lens
Banner Z10 Al Wh 728x90px EN Sigma Unveils World’s First f/1.8 Aperture Lens
Previous Post

Roll Out Of Apple Intelligence Features To Stretch Into 2025

New Android Google Chrome Feature Reads Websites Aloud

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

EXCLUSIVE: Loewe To Launch New Stellar Premium TV Range That’s Half The Price Of A B&O TV & Has A Co...
A Notebook That Does The Thinking For You
D-Link Releases Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender