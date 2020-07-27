Sony is reportedly giving PlayStation Plus subscribers $10 in PlayStation Store credit to celebrate the service’s 10-year anniversary.

However, not all subscribers have received this free $10 store credit yet – see Reddit post below.

Sony has not formally announced the giveaway, but there have been widespread reports of it online. Some of speculated that Sony may be rolling this credit out in stages.

Additionally, Sony is offering three free games for the month of July (usually it’s two free games): NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Erica.

PlayStation Plus, which enables online multiplayer gaming, cloud storage, and offers free games and special discounts to subscribers, was launched in June 2010 on the PlayStation 3.

The upcoming PlayStation 5, which will be available in digital-only and disc formats, is set to be released in October-December this year. PS5 game titles include ‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’ and ‘Spider-Man Miles Morales’.