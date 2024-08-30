Sony PS5 Pro May Meet Xbox With 2TB Storage

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

A podcaster who claims to have seen a PS5 Pro devkit says it came with 2TB of storage, but there is no guarantee that much will be within the product that ends up on shelves.

Moore’s Law Is Dead host Tom said he recently met with a source and was shown a PS5 Pro devkit.

A devkit is a piece of bespoke hardware used to develop games for various consoles. They’re not easy to come by, and they don’t necessarily indicate what the final consumer product will look like.

Or, as Tom put it: “It has two terabytes of storage; I can’t promise that will translate into retail.”

“Another thing I noted was that it had the same two prong power connector that the PS5 had, so this suggests this thing is using less than 250 watts, and likely around or below 200 watts, so they’re not pushing this thing hard at all. It’s probably going to be a very cool and quiet running machine.”

Co-host Dan said he was glad “they’re not pushing 300 watts”.

Tipsters have predicted a 45% performance improvement in rasterised rendering with a larger GPU and faster memory; the potential to support 8K graphics, improved ray tracing architecture, and custom machine learning architecture.

Trusted Reviews noted that “the PS5 Pro enhancements for any game are presumably going to require additional storage – at least if the console’s performance proves to be meaningfully higher. Think new high-quality assets, for example. Given that even 1TB can feel a little tight on the PS5 Slim, it could be argued that 2GB is the bare minimum Sony should be gunning for with its Pro model”.

Screen Shot 2024 08 30 at 12.37.02 pm Sony PS5 Pro May Meet Xbox With 2TB Storage
Xbox Series X – 2 TB Galaxy Black Special Edition

Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition is currently on pre-order, starting at $999, and will be available from October 15.

728x90 Sony PS5 Pro May Meet Xbox With 2TB Storage
Whatmough 728x90 Sony PS5 Pro May Meet Xbox With 2TB Storage
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Sony PS5 Pro May Meet Xbox With 2TB Storage
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Sony PS5 Pro May Meet Xbox With 2TB Storage
Haier 728x90 1 Sony PS5 Pro May Meet Xbox With 2TB Storage
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Sony PS5 Pro May Meet Xbox With 2TB Storage
Middleton 728x90px Product Sony PS5 Pro May Meet Xbox With 2TB Storage
728X90 Sony PS5 Pro May Meet Xbox With 2TB Storage
hitachi banner 728x90 Sony PS5 Pro May Meet Xbox With 2TB Storage
728x90 Sony PS5 Pro May Meet Xbox With 2TB Storage
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Sony PS5 Pro May Meet Xbox With 2TB Storage
QUEEN 728x90 Sony PS5 Pro May Meet Xbox With 2TB Storage
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Sony PS5 Pro May Meet Xbox With 2TB Storage
PRO 5 PRICE DROP 2024 Banner 728x90px Sony PS5 Pro May Meet Xbox With 2TB Storage
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Sony PS5 Pro May Meet Xbox With 2TB Storage
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 Sony PS5 Pro May Meet Xbox With 2TB Storage
728x90 Sony PS5 Pro May Meet Xbox With 2TB Storage
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Sony PS5 Pro May Meet Xbox With 2TB Storage
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Sony PS5 Pro May Meet Xbox With 2TB Storage
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Sony PS5 Pro May Meet Xbox With 2TB Storage
728x90 Iconic Sony PS5 Pro May Meet Xbox With 2TB Storage
Litheaudio 728x90 Sony PS5 Pro May Meet Xbox With 2TB Storage
Previous Post

Marantz Teases Its 'Most Powerful Amplifier Ever'

Dell Having Horror Run In Consumer PC Market As Sales Crash 22%

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

TCL Move Past Roku With New Google TVs
Bowers & Wilkins Launch New 700 Signature Loudspeakers
Microsoft To Unbundle Teams And Office Globally