Sony has unveiled a new soundbar and home theatre system for home entertainment enthusiasts.

The premium HT-A9 home theater system (above) and flagship HT-A7000 soundbar can create immersive home theatre and soundscape experiences, according to Sony, using their surround sound technologies.

The HT-A9 uses Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound and Sound Field Optimisation to map the positions of its four speakers and, by positioning sound waves, create up to twelve “phantom” speakers at optimal points throughout the room.

HT A7000 Sony Rolls Out New Home Theatre Audio

The HT-A7000 (above), meanwhile, is a 7.1.2-channel soundbar with virtual surround sound and support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Its Vertical Surround Engine can create overhead sound without the need for in-ceiling speakers.

According to Daisuke Kawaguchi, Vice President of Home Entertainment & Sound, Sony Electronics Inc, the new systems represent a big step forward for Sony’s home audio products.

“With best-in-class surround sound that boasts unique optimization features, these new products give anyone the ability to create immersive cinematic experiences without ever leaving their living room,” he said.

Each has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control, can be expanded with optional subwoofers and rear speakers, and will be available from September. Pricing is as follows:

  • HT-A9 – SRP $2299
  • HT-A7000 – SRP $1699
  • SA-SW5 wireless subwoofer – SRP $999
  • SA-SW3 wireless subwoofer – SRP $599
  • SA-RS3S wireless rear speakers – SRP $649 (pair)
