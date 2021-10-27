Succession Gets Greenlight For Fourth Season

The third season of global smash Succession has only just started on Foxtel and the drama/comedy has already got the greenlight for a fourth season.

For the uninitiated, there is still plenty of time to catch up on the first two seasons through On Demand on Binge.

The show follows a sinking media dynasty led by tyrannical father Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four squabbling, back-biting children: Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Conor (Alan Ruck).

This current season will also feature Alexander Skarsgård, Hope Davis and Oscar-winner Adrien Brody.

Season three of Succession is currently airing weekly on Fox Showcase, and through On Demand on Binge.

