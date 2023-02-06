Swann Gives Security With Wireless CoreCam Pro Spotlight

Security wizards Swann have launched a new battery-powered, Wi-Fi camera, the CoreCam Pro Spotlight Camera.

The CoreCam Pro Spotlight boasts crystal clear video with a 2K quad HD camera, with a 100 degree wide viewing angle.

True Detect gives heat and motion detection for reliable alerts, with the powerful sensor spotlight using Night2Day night vision technology to bring colour to images shot in the darkness, with a range of upto 15 metres.

The system boasts two-way talk (with an audience range of five metres), and voice control with Hey Google or Alexa.

A 32GB Micro SD card allows clips to save locally, while a single charge gives up to three months life, thanks to the 6000mAh battery.

“The CoreCam Pro Spotlight Camera is the next step in our CoreCam range, offering even better features and performance,” said Mike Lucas, CEO of Swann Security.

“With the increasing consumer demand for Wi-Fi security solutions, we are proud to be launching the latest version of of the CoreCam to the Australian market.”

The camera is available exclusively on Swann.com, for $229.95 for the one-camera unit, or as a package with the Solar Charging Panel and an outdoor stand for $279.95.