Sonus Faber Take Top Sound Outside

Sonus Faber’s new IP65-certified Aster sees them capitalising on the continuous integration speaker market that took off during the pandemic. Delivering premium sound, the Aster is designed for situations that aren’t necessarily weather friendly – porches or even marine environments.

The Aster are the premium Italian brand’s first speakers specifically designed for the outdoors – think restaurants, hotels, your outdoor theatre setting or retail situations.

Taking your eyes into account as well as your ears, the streamlined unit is slim enough to slip into any alfresco environment, and the symmetrical positioning of the two lateral passive radiators ensures you will enjoy full bass immersion.

As Sonus Faber’s first foray into the wide world of outdoor speakers, the Aster is easy enough to set-up that even a beginner can handle it.

The mounting bracket system is a piece of cake to operate, and the spring bracket inside the cabinet lets an installer tilt the unit in 15° portions without needing to fuss with a screw.

“Sonus Faber has always represented more than just a product for me,” says McIntosh Group chief design officer Livio Cucuzza when discussing Sonus Faber’s move to outside premium sound. “It is a way of seeing things, but above all an acoustic and aesthetic philosophy in which to identify.

“Why limit yourself to only indoor listening? Aster interprets the desire to expand the horizons of Sonus Faber and offer moments of pure sound enjoyment outdoors and in public spaces.”

The IP65 rating of the unit means it isn’t just safe from rain, it isn’t impacted by dust. The Aster will be available from authorised Sonus Faber dealers soon, and will retail for US$450.