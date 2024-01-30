TikTok Tests New Feature To Make Videos Shoppable

TikTok has begun testing a feature that would make all posts shoppable, which will use technology to identify objects in a video automatically, then encourage users to “find similar items on TikTok Shop” by clicking into a products page.

In the US last year, the company launched TikTok Shop, which was an effort to combine shopping with product discovery.

This new endeavour is a top priority for the company, which aims to sell $17.5 billion worth of goods this year in the US.

However, so far, the launch of Shop has been receiving mixed reviews. Merchants praised and applauded the app after seeing their sales reach record heights, with TikTok bankrolling discounts and free shipping.

Back in November, over 5 million new customers bought something.

Users, however, have been complaining about the counterfeit, knockoff products sold on the marketplace. Some are even saying the ad-like posts are destroying the experience.

The company provides creators with commissions on product purchases made from posts, which gives incentive to push merchandise.

Currently, the items surfaced in the test aren’t always 100% accurate.

