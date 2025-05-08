Tineco Expands Floorcare Range with High-Performance Carpet One Cruiser

Tineco has launched its new Carpet One Cruiser in Australia, expanding its floor-care range with a powerful, user-friendly carpet cleaner designed for deep cleaning and fast drying in domestic settings.

Priced at A$999, the Carpet One Cruiser is now available at Harvey Norman.

The latest addition to Tineco’s smart home lineup combines innovative features such as the company’s signature iLoop Smart Sensor Technology and FlashDry Self-Cleaning with new functionality aimed at improving ease of use and performance.

SmoothPower Technology and bi-directional assist wheels make manoeuvring easier, while a repositioned water tank reduces physical effort during use.

One of the standout features is the 75°C PowerDry system, which cuts drying time by over 50% compared to traditional models, helping prevent mould and mildew while allowing quicker reuse of cleaned areas.

The machine’s 130W suction power and optimised pretreat formula ensure effective stain removal and deep cleaning, while a built-in spot cleaning tool handles harder-to-reach areas, ideal for homes with children and pets.

The Carpet One Cruiser also includes a self-cleaning system that flushes and flash-dries internal components in minutes, ensuring low maintenance and preventing odours.

It’s the latest in a line of innovations from Tineco, which has become a global leader in smart floor-care, recently named the top wet-and-dry vacuum brand on Amazon across six countries and recognised by Euromonitor International as a leader in the household floor cleaning category.

Tineco CEO Ling Leng said the Carpet One Cruiser addresses common user frustrations.

“This model delivers powerful suction, faster drying, and easier handling, making frequent deep carpet cleaning simpler and more effective, while contributing to a healthier indoor environment,” he said.