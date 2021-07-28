Tokyo Olympic Medals Made From Recycled Phones

News by Nathan Jolly
X
The gold, silver and bronze medals awarded at this year’s Olympic Games have been made from recycled electronics, including mobile phones, in a move organisers call “an opportunity for Japan to showcase its culture and charm to the rest of the world.”
The Tokyo Organising Committee conducted a nationwide drive called the “Tokyo 2020 Medal Project” to collect small electronic devices “such as used mobile phones”.

“Approximately 5,000 medals have been produced from small electronic devices that were contributed by people all over Japan,” the committee explains.

“We hope that our project to recycle small consumer electronics and our efforts to contribute to an environmentally friendly, sustainable society will become a legacy of the Tokyo 2020 Games.”

 

