Lost your password?


SYDNEY – TPG Telecom has reported revenue of $1.25 billion for its latest half-year, ended January 31 – up just one percent year-on-year.

 

The figures do not cover the announced merger with Vodafone Australia, which is set to go through after the ACCC lost a legal case which had sought to overturn the plan on the ground that it would reduce competition.

 

The figures reflect a major drop in TPG’s corporate division, down $1 million at $373 million. But its stronger consumer business jumped $20 million to $872 million for the same period. EBITDA – earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation – increased from $193 million to AU$407 million But TPG added that in “underlying terms”, EBITDA shrank six percent, dropping from $424 million to $399 million.

 tpg voda TPG revenue creeps up 1pc as Vodafone merger plan closes in

Net profit was said to have tripled, from $47 million to $144 million. But, again, in underlying terms, the profit sank 30pc from $225 million to $158 million.

 

Announcing the latest half-year results yesterday, TPG said its recently established Singapore business currently has more than 400,000 users on a free trial service. TPG plans to offer them a $1 GB prepaid plan.

 

Arlo Pet or Pest 728x90 TPG revenue creeps up 1pc as Vodafone merger plan closes in
MKIC95 728x90 1 TPG revenue creeps up 1pc as Vodafone merger plan closes in
Yamaha Soundbars 728x90 TPG revenue creeps up 1pc as Vodafone merger plan closes in
Uniden Dashcam 728x90 TPG revenue creeps up 1pc as Vodafone merger plan closes in
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 728x90 TPG revenue creeps up 1pc as Vodafone merger plan closes in
Netgear Nighthawk 728x90 TPG revenue creeps up 1pc as Vodafone merger plan closes in
Samsung QLED 8K 728x90 TPG revenue creeps up 1pc as Vodafone merger plan closes in
Audio Active Lithe Audio 728x90 TPG revenue creeps up 1pc as Vodafone merger plan closes in
Loewe Minimalist 728x90 TPG revenue creeps up 1pc as Vodafone merger plan closes in
Marantz EISA 728x90 1 TPG revenue creeps up 1pc as Vodafone merger plan closes in