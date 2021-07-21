Two Bauhn Smart TVs Headline Aldi Special Buys This Weekend

Home entertainment is headlining Aldi’s Special Buys this weekend, with two TVs, party speakers, JBL headphones, and a soundbar all on offer.

The biggest deal will be an online-exclusive 82” Bauhn 4K webOS smart TV. Featuring the ThinQAI powered home dashboard, the TV comes with HDR as well as recording of live TV, and its magic remote features dedicated buttons for both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. It will be on sale only through Aldi’s website for $1299, as will a $99.99 Lyte mini projector.

Starring in the in-store product range is a 40” Bauhn Full-HD Android TV. Featuring Netflix and YouTube on-remote as well as HDR, built-in wi-fi, and PVR capabilities, the 1080p 60Hz TV will be on sale for $329.

Audio is also featuring heavily in the line-up, with portable Bluetooth party speakers, as well as a Bauhn 2.1 Dolby Atmos soundbar with wireless subwoofer, on sale for $249 each; JBL Live 650BTNC Noise Cancelling Headphones will also be on the shelves at a heavily-discounted $79.99.

Accessories include a $49.99 outdoor antenna kit, as well as a four-way Bauhn surge powerboard with USB-A and USB-C charging ports for $24.99.

The offers are part of Aldi’s Special Buys for this Saturday, July 24.