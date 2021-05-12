Two New Echo Show Displays On The Way To Oz

Amazon is rolling out two new next-generation Echo Show smart displays into Australia.

Available for pre-order today and both featuring upgraded cameras, the Alexa-powered Echo Show 8 (above) and Echo Show 5 join Amazon’s latest Echo Show 10 display.

The $119 Echo Show 5 (below) features a 5.5-inch display, three colour options, and an HD camera with built-in shutter, while the $199 Echo Show 8 has an eight-inch HD screen with adaptive colour and dual stereo speakers, as well as a 13-megapixel camera with built-in shutter and automatic pan and zoom for video calls.

“With both devices, you can control your compatible smart home devices by voice; or if a loved one is asleep, through touch and can also securely access a live feed of the camera through another Echo Show device, or the Alexa app.

“Built with privacy in mind, Echo Show devices are all designed with multiple layers of privacy protection, including microphone and camera controls, and the ability to view and delete your voice recordings. All new generation devices also come with built-in shutters to cover the camera,” the manufacturer said.

The new Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 will ship later this month.