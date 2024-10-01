WiiM’s New Music Solution For Better Retail Ambience

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

Some business owners may not want to hear it, but using music as part of what their company offers – be it a cafe, pub, gym or hairdresser – attracts a fee.

Songwriters and musicians need to eat, too, and using their licenced works to create a vibe will cost. 

Soundtrack Your Brand – formerly Spotify For Business – offers businesses a way to legally pipe music. You can create your own playlists from a catalogue of some 100 million songs, choose from curated playlists, or have artificial intelligence do it for you.

It has an explicit language filter.

Now WiiM – makers of amps, pre-amps, remote controls, streamers, apps, lights – has teamed with Soundtrack Your Brand by integrating it into devices including the WiiM Pro, WiiM Pro Plus, WiiM Amp, the newly launched WiiM Ultra, and its commercial installation options WiiM CI MOD S and WiiM CI MOD A80.

Screen Shot 2024 10 01 at 12.11.54 pm WiiMs New Music Solution For Better Retail Ambience
Wiim Pro Plus, an audio streamer with hi-res audio and wireless multi-room/multi-channel streaming – with upgraded DAC chip.

“Music plays a crucial role in shaping the atmosphere of commercial spaces, and now, with Soundtrack Your Brand, businesses can easily create immersive, curated experiences that align perfectly with their brand,” says WiiM, which describes its workers as “geeky music enthusiasts who believe in the power of music”.

The company says it has worked with the likes of Harman, JBL, Yamaha, Marshall, Edifier, Audio Pro and Magnet to launch smart audio devices.

Ola Sars, CEO of Soundtrack Your Business, says many of its customers “seek straightforward audio setups that deliver high-quality sound. This integration responds directly to that need”.

Sars says the WiiM product range, “with its intuitive features, is ideal for smaller venues such as shops, cafés, and bars”.

WiiM says the integration is ready for use, and the new functionality is available via an update to the WiiM Home App.

According to the Soundtrack Your Business website, subscriptions start from $36 a month for a licence to play music in one “zone”, in one “location”. This means you can play one stream of music throughout one venue. 

However, if a business wanted bespoke music for different parts of their enterprise, each would be considered a “zone” and would attract a fee.

728x90 WiiMs New Music Solution For Better Retail Ambience
Whatmough 728x90 WiiMs New Music Solution For Better Retail Ambience
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 WiiMs New Music Solution For Better Retail Ambience
Middleton 728x90px Product WiiMs New Music Solution For Better Retail Ambience
Haier 728x90 1 WiiMs New Music Solution For Better Retail Ambience
Litheaudio 728x90 WiiMs New Music Solution For Better Retail Ambience
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 WiiMs New Music Solution For Better Retail Ambience
BlueAnt 4SQM X5iPartySpeaker 728x90px WiiMs New Music Solution For Better Retail Ambience
728x90 Iconic WiiMs New Music Solution For Better Retail Ambience
QUEEN 728x90 WiiMs New Music Solution For Better Retail Ambience
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 WiiMs New Music Solution For Better Retail Ambience
728x90 WiiMs New Music Solution For Better Retail Ambience
iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 WiiMs New Music Solution For Better Retail Ambience
hitachi banner 728x90 WiiMs New Music Solution For Better Retail Ambience
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled WiiMs New Music Solution For Better Retail Ambience
728x90 WiiMs New Music Solution For Better Retail Ambience
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 WiiMs New Music Solution For Better Retail Ambience
728X90 WiiMs New Music Solution For Better Retail Ambience
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 WiiMs New Music Solution For Better Retail Ambience
Martin Logan 728 x 90 WiiMs New Music Solution For Better Retail Ambience
ARLO MG3 2024 Banner 728x90px WiiMs New Music Solution For Better Retail Ambience
Leaderboard 728x90 1 WiiMs New Music Solution For Better Retail Ambience
Previous Post

Swann Dives Into AI With All-Knowing Video Doorbell

Razer's Kraken V4 Pro: Colour, Clarity And Connectivity

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Telstra Junks Postpaid Mobile Plans
Sony To Give Gamers First Look At PlayStation 5 On June 4th
Baldur’s Gate 3 Arriving On Xbox Next Month