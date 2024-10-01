Swann Dives Into AI With All-Knowing Video Doorbell

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

A delivery man approaches your front door carrying a box. He rings the front doorbell. You are not home, but a voice greets the visitor: “You can leave the box on the front porch please.”

It’s not your voice, but it has an Australian accent. A camera has detected who is standing there and the voice is initially friendly. But if the delivery man gets a bit uppity, then the tone of the voice may change. 

The voice is generated by artificial intelligence, and it’s part of a new piece of kit from Australian do-it-yourself home security company Swann.

SwannShield is described as “the world’s first AI-powered home security voice assistant”, and it’s compatible with the SwannBuddy4K Video Doorbell, and free within the Swann Security App.

 

Screen Shot 2024 10 01 at 11.40.18 am Swann Dives Into AI With All Knowing Video Doorbell
Swann Buddy 4K.

The company says SwannShield engages with visitors in real-time across different scenarios.

“SwannShield uses the latest adaptive generative AI technology and user instructions to respond to visitors with natural, realistic, human-like interactions when they press the doorbell. 

“When activated, homeowners can benefit from the first smart doorbell complete with an AI voice assistant that can speak to visitors or intruders for you with a realistic voice in an Australian accent.” 

The voice can switch between polite, disinterested and aggressive.

But what about conversations that veer off track?

Swann says SwannShield “can effectively manage conversational exchanges across various scenarios. Its response accuracy and resilience safeguards against unanticipated interactions and adversarial requests”.

It says it has been built to accommodate “updates and future scalability and will allow Swann to personalise settings, like defining the AI’s personality”.

You can access transcripts of every conversation in the security app. 

Alex Talevski, CEO of Swann, hopes the integration of AI will bring “enhanced protection and peace of mind”, and is part of the “democratisation of AI for everyday consumers”.

728X90 Swann Dives Into AI With All Knowing Video Doorbell
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Swann Dives Into AI With All Knowing Video Doorbell
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Swann Dives Into AI With All Knowing Video Doorbell
728x90 Swann Dives Into AI With All Knowing Video Doorbell
ARLO MG3 2024 Banner 728x90px Swann Dives Into AI With All Knowing Video Doorbell
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Swann Dives Into AI With All Knowing Video Doorbell
QUEEN 728x90 Swann Dives Into AI With All Knowing Video Doorbell
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Swann Dives Into AI With All Knowing Video Doorbell
iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 Swann Dives Into AI With All Knowing Video Doorbell
BlueAnt 4SQM X5iPartySpeaker 728x90px Swann Dives Into AI With All Knowing Video Doorbell
728x90 Iconic Swann Dives Into AI With All Knowing Video Doorbell
728x90 Swann Dives Into AI With All Knowing Video Doorbell
Middleton 728x90px Product Swann Dives Into AI With All Knowing Video Doorbell
Haier 728x90 1 Swann Dives Into AI With All Knowing Video Doorbell
Whatmough 728x90 Swann Dives Into AI With All Knowing Video Doorbell
728x90 Swann Dives Into AI With All Knowing Video Doorbell
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Swann Dives Into AI With All Knowing Video Doorbell
Litheaudio 728x90 Swann Dives Into AI With All Knowing Video Doorbell
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Swann Dives Into AI With All Knowing Video Doorbell
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Swann Dives Into AI With All Knowing Video Doorbell
hitachi banner 728x90 Swann Dives Into AI With All Knowing Video Doorbell
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Swann Dives Into AI With All Knowing Video Doorbell
Previous Post

Motorola Unveils New Enterprise ThinkPhone

WiiM's New Music Solution For Better Retail Ambience

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

ALDI Take On Breville With $299 Premium Espresso Machine
$100m For New Phone Tech
Here Are The 10 PS4 Games You Can't Play On PS5