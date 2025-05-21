WiiM’s New Smart Speaker With Touchscreen Aims to Rival HomePod and Sonos

WiiM has unveiled its first smart speaker, and it’s turning heads with both its sleek design and clever features.

Dubbed the WiiM Sound, the compact, high-res wireless speaker boasts a unique circular 1.8-inch touchscreen – a standout feature in a sea of HomePod lookalikes.

The smart display adds real utility, letting users browse playlists, select presets, and control playback at a glance. It even shows off album art or a clock when idle, giving it an edge over rival speakers like the Sonos Era 100.

The WiiM Sound packs 100W of power through a 4-inch woofer and dual tweeters. It self-calibrates to your room’s acoustics using built-in microphones and offers custom sound tuning via a 10-band EQ and 24 presets.

Connectivity is equally impressive with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Ethernet, Chromecast, TIDAL Connect, DLNA, and Alexa Cast. While AirPlay is notably absent, it integrates well with Alexa or Google Assistant (via your phone or the WiiM Voice Remote).

Set to launch in Q3 2025 with an expected price of A$300, the WiiM Sound could be a smart pick for those seeking touchscreen convenience and multiroom flexibility.

