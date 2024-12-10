Ever Considered Giving An App Or Streaming Sub As An Xmas Present?

Gift cards have been around a long time. And there is a reason for that. The gift card can cover many bases, and put the power in the hand of the recipient. They’re easy to shop for if you have no idea what someone wants, and they can be very well received by those looking to go on a gratis retail spree.

But they can also feel impersonal – I couldn’t be bothered to find out what you like or need, so here is a plastic rectangle with some cash loaded on it. Do whatever, I don’t care. And there is no element of anticipation as someone tears the Christmas wrap off the gift.

Still, a gift card is surely better than a present someone doesn’t want. One that will end up spending its years unopened on the bottom shelf of a cupboard, or in the garage.

Or – and let’s be honest, we’ve all done it – a present that is regifted to some other poor sap once a socially acceptable period of time has passed (this can be anything from hours to months, depending on your standards).

A more personal present that is neither a piece of credit-card sized plastic nor something in a wrapped box is the digital gift.

The idea is that you choose a digital gift based on the recipient’s tastes or interests, and pay – for example – for an annual subscription.

If the person is into movies, you might buy them an annual subscription to Netflix, Stan, Binge or Paramount Plus.

If they’re into sports, maybe Kayo. If they love music, it might be a sub to Tidal. If they’re planning to travel, it could be a language app.

Or if they are a gamer, maybe a sub to Apple Arcade so they can play NFL Retro Bowl ‘25 or Sneaky Sasquatch.

One potential problem with gifting an app or streaming service is that the recipient may already have it, or not want it. Regifting a digital subscription may be more difficult than, say, a box of Cadbury Favourites.