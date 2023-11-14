Wilson Audio Reveals ‘Affordable’ Center Channel Speaker

Wilson Audio has unveiled a new center channel loudspeaker, the WASAE, which stands for Wilson Audio Special Applications Engineering.

The company says is a new “affordable” speaker in their lineup.

The new cabinet incorporates X-Material (for cabinet bracing) and S-Material (blend of materials forming a stable, low-resonance coupling surface for the midrange driver), allowing precise vibration control.

It features the Convergent Synergy MK5 tweeter, which is also found in the company’s WAMM Master Chronosonic, and has been designed to deliver linear high-frequency extension and harmonic nuance.

The mid-woofer used is the same as the one in the company’s Alexx V, SabrinaX, and Alida.

The crossover components include the new AudioCapX-WA capacitors, which are wound at Wilson Audio to extremely tight tolerances, increasing low-level resolution.

It’s also equipped with Wilson Audio spade & banana plug binding posts.

See below the specifications of the Wilson Audio WASAE Center Channel Speaker:

Enclosure Type: X-Material / S-Material / Rear Vented (Bass Reflex)

X-Material / S-Material / Rear Vented (Bass Reflex) Mid-Woofers: 2x 5.75- inches

2x 5.75- inches Tweeter: 1-inch

1-inch Sensitivity: 88dB at 1W / 1M / 1kHz

88dB at 1W / 1M / 1kHz Impedance: 4ohms / min 3.9ohms at 198Hz

4ohms / min 3.9ohms at 198Hz Minimum Amplifier Power: 20W

20W Frequency Response: 65Hz – 31kHz (+/- 3dB)

65Hz – 31kHz (+/- 3dB) Height: 7 ¾-inches w/o spikes

7 ¾-inches w/o spikes Width: 26 ¾-inches

26 ¾-inches Depth: 13 3/16-inches

13 3/16-inches Weight: 25.85 kg

25.85 kg Total Shipping Weight (approx.): 45.36 kg

See what comes inside the box:

WASAE Center Manual

Warranty Registration Form

1x Polishing Cloth

2x 3/8-inch 16 Stainless Adjustable Spike with Nut

2x “AA” Stainless Spike

4x Small Aluminum Spike Pad

1x 1/2-inch Nut Driver (binding posts)

1x 7/16-inch Combo Wrench (“AA” spike)

1x 9/16-inch Wrench (adjustable spike nut)

1x 1/4-inch Flat Wrench for Adjustable Spike tip (spike install/removal)

1x 3/16-inch Allen Wrench (spike set screws)

Universal Allen Driver

1x 1/8-inch Allen Bit (resistor panel screw)

1x 5/32-inch Allen Bit (driver screws)

Full-Line Brochure

Wilson Audiophile Recordings leaflet

The speaker is available in a range of cabinet and grille colours, including five for standard, 14 for upgrade, and 10 for premium. The upgrade and premium colour options come at an additional cost. There is also a custom finish option available.

See below the pricing for the Wilson Audio WASAE Center Channel Loudspeaker:

Standard Finish: $9,500 USD (approx. $14,800 AUD)

$9,500 USD (approx. $14,800 AUD) Upgrade Finish: $10,000 USD (approx. $15,600 AUD)

$10,000 USD (approx. $15,600 AUD) Custom Finish: $11,000 USD (approx. $17,200 AUD)

$11,000 USD (approx. $17,200 AUD) Premium Finish: $11,500 USD (approx. $18,000 AUD)

The device is available through authorised dealers and distributors. Australian pricing is not yet announced.