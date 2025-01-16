Xbox Can Now Be Self Repaired, IFixIt Tools Available

Microsoft has today expanded the Xbox repairability program

Xbox Series X|S console options – the – 1TB in Robot White; Xbox Series X – 1TB Digital Edition in Robot White; and Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition – are now able to be repaired if required.

“We’ve heard from players that they want more options for support when their Xbox consoles need repair,” said Xbox’s Trista Patterson, Director of Gaming Sustainability.

“Finding ways to reduce the environmental footprint of gaming not only helps the environment but also creates benefits for our collective community of players.”

On January 20, uBreakiFix by Asurion will become the first Xbox Authorised Service Provider to repair Xbox consoles at nearly 700 participating store locations across the US.

In-person Xbox console repairs were previously only possible through the Microsoft Store.





Replacement components for the three Xbox Series X|S console options are now available for purchase via the Microsoft Store, and replacement console parts are now available for purchase online via the Microsoft Repair Hub on iFixit.

“With the purchase of replacement components previously limited to controller parts and only available through the Microsoft Store, these additional repair options allow players to choose the repairability solution that works best for them, even if their console is out-of-warranty,” Patterson said.

“By expanding the number of ways players can get support and repair for their Xbox consoles, we also help extend the longevity of Xbox devices, reduce waste, promote re-use and ultimately reduce our environmental impact.”

Microsoft plans to eliminate single-use plastics from its packaging this year. Packaging for the three Xbox Series X|S console options are now fully paper and fibre-based.

Patterson said recent system updates have “made significant advancements in how Xbox Series S handles video content”, leading to average reduction “approaching 10 percent in power consumption across all media apps on Xbox Series S”.