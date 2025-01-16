Bot Fit: Samsung Trademarks Name For Wearable Robot

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

Five years after Samsung revealed its wearable rehab robot, it appears as if the product is finally being readied for market.

On January 8 the CE and tech behemoth registered with the Korea Intellectual Property Office the trademark “Bot Fit”. The associated artwork resembles the Facebook logo, if it had been out on a long lunch.

Korea Herald reports that the trademark is described as being intended for use with body rehabilitation apparatus for medical purposes.

At CES 2019 in Las Vegas Samsung made waves with its new innovations in healthcare robots.

Under the banner Samsung Bot Care, the company unveiled a robot that could measure a user’s blood pressure, heart rate, respiration and sleeping state. It was also able to remind people when to take their medicine.

Samsung Bot Fit trademark logo Bot Fit: Samsung Trademarks Name For Wearable Robot
Samsung Bot Fit trademark logo.

There was also Samsung Bot Air, which used sensors to detect “the precise source of pollution” and purify the air.

The early version of what appears to be the Bot Fit was a contraption that fitted around the waist and thighs.

In 2020 Samsung became the first company to obtain certification for safety requirements in personal care robots in Korea, for its assistive personal care robot GEMS (Gait Enhancing and Motivating System) Hip.

It said that by applying “appropriate torque to both hip joints in accordance with the wearer’s motion, GEMS Hip can reduce 24 percent” of the metabolic cost of walking, while accelerating the speed by 14 percent. Eventually, this support will lead to a more energy-efficient and stable gait pattern”.

“To expand the usage of service robots, it is of utmost importance to ensure the safety of the products,” said Jeon-il Moon of the Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement at the time. 

“We believe that the efforts to meet the strict global standardisation criteria, shown through this achievement, will help further develop the field of personal care robotics.”

Samsung robots unveiled at CES in 2019 Bot Fit: Samsung Trademarks Name For Wearable Robot
Samsung robots unveiled at CES in 2019.

“The acquisition of this international certification of safety is an important milestone for us,” said Sungchul Kang, Senior Vice President and Head of Robot Center at Samsung Research. 

“The certification will allow us to bring robots closer to our daily lives and enhance their accessibility and utility. We will utilise this momentum to further drive our commitment in robotics research.”

Samsung is determined to grow its slice of the healthcare robot pie, which is set to grow from $20.4 billion in 2023 to $135 billion in 2032, per market tracker Expert Market Research.

At a press conference at the recent CES 2025, Samsung Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee was quoted as conceding “Samsung Electronics cannot be considered fast in the robotics field, and Tesla is leading”.

However, that was not the end of it.

“We have started investing, and are working for technological advancement, and also pursuing mergers and acquisitions for growth.”

The tech giant has said its AI home assistant robot Ballie should be available in Korea and the US before the end of June.

denon perl white 728x90 1 Bot Fit: Samsung Trademarks Name For Wearable Robot
728x90 we see oled CN Bot Fit: Samsung Trademarks Name For Wearable Robot
728x90 Bot Fit: Samsung Trademarks Name For Wearable Robot
Westan 728x90px Bot Fit: Samsung Trademarks Name For Wearable Robot
728 x 90 Bot Fit: Samsung Trademarks Name For Wearable Robot
Haier 728x90 1 Bot Fit: Samsung Trademarks Name For Wearable Robot
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Bot Fit: Samsung Trademarks Name For Wearable Robot
Litheaudio 728x90 Bot Fit: Samsung Trademarks Name For Wearable Robot
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Bot Fit: Samsung Trademarks Name For Wearable Robot
hitachi banner 728x90 Bot Fit: Samsung Trademarks Name For Wearable Robot
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Bot Fit: Samsung Trademarks Name For Wearable Robot
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Bot Fit: Samsung Trademarks Name For Wearable Robot
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Bot Fit: Samsung Trademarks Name For Wearable Robot
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Bot Fit: Samsung Trademarks Name For Wearable Robot
728x90 Bot Fit: Samsung Trademarks Name For Wearable Robot
BACK2SCHOOL 2025 Banner 728x90px Bot Fit: Samsung Trademarks Name For Wearable Robot
Previous Post

Xbox Can Now Be Self Repaired, IFixIt Tools Available

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

IFA 2024: Acer Chase Emotional Purchasers As They Roll Out New Range
iFi Releases First Portable DAC With K2HD Technology
Ecovacs New DEEBOT Vacuum & GOAT Lawn Mower On Sale Now