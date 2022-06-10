XBox Gaming Comes To Samsung TVs

Two of the world’s biggest tech companies have teamed up “to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet.”

Microsoft is bringing the Xbox to Samsung’s 2022 range of Smart TVs on June 30 in 27 countries, including Australia.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will have access to over 100 high-quality games, including Xbox Game Studios titles on the day of release.

As a gateway to new users, you can play Fortnite without a membership through cloud gaming.

A year ago, Microsoft revealed its plans to work with global TV manufacturers to bake the Xbox into their OS, and although the company is launching this idea with Samsung, it explained it will “explore other TV partnerships as part of this next evolution in our vision.”

It follows on from last year’s partnership, where Xbox Game Pass came to Samsung Galaxy phones. This is obviously a much bigger play, and a step closer to Microsoft’s ultimate goal of removing the loss-leading console from the ecosystem altogether.

“We’re building a platform that can reach billions of players—whether it’s on console, whether it’s on PC, whether it’s through Xbox cloud streaming – where players on any device they want to play on should be able to find the content they want to play,” explains Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer.

“Xbox has been an integral partner for Samsung and shares in our vision and dedication to bring the ultimate game streaming experience to everywhere in the home,” said Won-Jin Lee, President and Head of the Service Business Team at Samsung Electronics.

“We are excited to deepen our partnership with Xbox by adding the Xbox app to Samsung Gaming Hub, which now gives Samsung Smart TV users access to hundreds of Xbox Game Pass games.

“With the same ease that our customers watch live sports and stream movies on Samsung Neo QLEDs and QLEDs, they can now play their favorite games.”