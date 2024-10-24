Xbox Wireless Headset Gets Big Upgrade

After having launched its first Xbox Wireless Headset back in 2021, Microsoft has now upgraded that device and released a refreshed version that features an upgraded microphone and enhanced battery life.

The upgraded headset will also support Dolby Atmos at no extra cost and Bluetooth 5.3.

The new model weighs 320 grams and has similar rotating ear cup dials as was in the original, letting you adjust volume and game / audio chat balance.

The company has introduced a slight design tweak on the outside, removing the green accent and instead replacing it with an all-black look.

The upgraded microphone includes auto-mute and voice isolation to reduce background noise.

Also, you can now directly pair this headset with Xbox consoles or mobile devices and PCs through the Bluetooth 5.3 support.

With Qualcomm S5 Gen 2 technology, the new headset ensures low-latency wireless performance, which results in smoother gameplay with less lag.

While the original Xbox Wireless Headset lasted for up to 15 hours of battery, Microsoft claims the refreshed model will run for 20 hours.

The headset is compatible with Xbox X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10 devices. Using the Xbox Accessories App, you can adjust equalizer settings, boost bass, auto-mute, undertake mic monitoring, and swap mix and volume dials too.

In Australia, the new Xbox Wireless Headset costs around $10 more than the previous version and can now be ordered from Microsoft for A$159.95, with deliveries expected to commence on October 25. It is also available for pre-order through JB Hi-Fi with deliveries from it commencing on November 8.