Yale Releases Wireless Accessory For Controlling Its Smart Lock

The Yale Approach retrofit smart lock was announced last month, the first retrofit lock to come from the company.

Now, it’s following it up with the new Yale Keypad Touch, a wireless accessory that allows the user to control the Approach lock with only their fingertips.

Retrofit locks only replace the interior portion of the existing lock, leaving the front unchanged, meaning the user can still use their key.

The Yale Approach smart lock doesn’t come with a keypad, leaving users having to control it via their smartphone.

Now, users can bundle in the new Yale Keypad Touch.

When both devices are paired together, the Keypad Touch can control the door with a passcode or the built-in fingerprint scanner.

In addition to fingerprint and code unlock, it offers one-touch locking on the way out.

It is able to be installed anywhere within 30 feet of the Approach and also works with the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Gen), August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen), and the August Smart Lock (3rd Gen).

Yale and August are sister brands and have been since 2017 when they were both purchased by Assa Abloy. Later, both were sold to Fortune Brands.

Over the last few years, Yale has integrated August technology into its products, such as its automatic unlocking feature.

Users can also expect to get a good seven months of battery life out of this device, as well as weather resistance thanks to its IPX5 rating.

The Yale Approach and Keypad Touch are currently only available in the US together and are available in Black Suede and Silver colours.

The Yale Approach Lock with Wi-Fi retails for U$129.99 (approx. A$194), the Yale Approach Lock with Wi-Fi and Keypad retails for U$179.99 (approx. A$269), and the Yale Approach Lock with Wi-Fi and Keypad Touch retails for U$229.99 (approx. A$344), all from the official Yale website.

In Australia, the Yale Security Assure Lock 2 Key-Free Touchscreen is available for A$379.99 from Amazon, and the Yale Assure Lock SL with Yale Access is available from Officeworks for A$395.

Yale used to compete against Ring with its video doorbell creations. These no longer exist, and its founders, Yves Béhar and Jason Johnson are long gone.