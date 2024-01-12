1st Chat-GPT Integrated E-Bike Showcased At CES 2024

Latest News, CES 2024 by Ashley Riordan Share
X

E-Bike manufacturer Urtopia has taken to CES 2024 to debut its new Fusion e-bike, boasting that it’s fully integrated with ChatGPT.

ChatGPT is claimed to help Fushion e-bike riders “explore new routes, get real time information, and even engage in entertaining conversations.”

The bike has been dubbed “the world’s first dual battery, dual motor e-bike,” and it comes with plenty of mod-cons aside from the AI.

The system, Jarvis, allows the bike to be turned on via a smart ring, and music can be played through a built in speaker.

Additionally, if someone fancies the bike and decided to take it, it’s connected to 4G and uses GPS to track the location at all times.

It has a carbon fibre frame and dual 540Wh battery, offering 120KM range, which can increase to 200KM if the 360W battery extended is added.

The standard model comes with a Shimano CUES derailleur, while the premium CVT version features Enviolo’s stepless shifter.

A 95Nm mid-drive motor provides a top speed of 25km per hour, and an air suspension fork means 100mm of travel for when the terrain is less smooth.

It remains unclear if and when this e-bike will become available.

urtopiafusion 1st Chat GPT Integrated E Bike Showcased At CES 2024

728x90 1st Chat GPT Integrated E Bike Showcased At CES 2024
Aspire Vero Banner Intel CCF 728x90 1st Chat GPT Integrated E Bike Showcased At CES 2024
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled 1st Chat GPT Integrated E Bike Showcased At CES 2024
QUEEN 728x90 1st Chat GPT Integrated E Bike Showcased At CES 2024
ARL0XXX BACK TO SCHOOL 2023 Banner 728x90px 1st Chat GPT Integrated E Bike Showcased At CES 2024
728x90 1st Chat GPT Integrated E Bike Showcased At CES 2024
4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 1st Chat GPT Integrated E Bike Showcased At CES 2024
Leaderboard 728x90 1st Chat GPT Integrated E Bike Showcased At CES 2024
Uniden PRO 2k 728 x 90 Option 2 2x Retina 1st Chat GPT Integrated E Bike Showcased At CES 2024
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 1st Chat GPT Integrated E Bike Showcased At CES 2024
Previous Post

Acer’s New Touchpad For YouTube Enthusiasts

CES 2024 Introduces A Vibrator That Looks & Acts Like A Remote

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

JBL's New Partybox Is A Portable DJ Kit, Gig PA, And Mobile Party Starter
Base Model Samsung Note 10 Might Lose MicroSD Slot
Review: Motorola’s Moto 360 Is Easy To Recommend