1st Chat-GPT Integrated E-Bike Showcased At CES 2024

E-Bike manufacturer Urtopia has taken to CES 2024 to debut its new Fusion e-bike, boasting that it’s fully integrated with ChatGPT.

ChatGPT is claimed to help Fushion e-bike riders “explore new routes, get real time information, and even engage in entertaining conversations.”

The bike has been dubbed “the world’s first dual battery, dual motor e-bike,” and it comes with plenty of mod-cons aside from the AI.

The system, Jarvis, allows the bike to be turned on via a smart ring, and music can be played through a built in speaker.

Additionally, if someone fancies the bike and decided to take it, it’s connected to 4G and uses GPS to track the location at all times.

It has a carbon fibre frame and dual 540Wh battery, offering 120KM range, which can increase to 200KM if the 360W battery extended is added.

The standard model comes with a Shimano CUES derailleur, while the premium CVT version features Enviolo’s stepless shifter.

A 95Nm mid-drive motor provides a top speed of 25km per hour, and an air suspension fork means 100mm of travel for when the terrain is less smooth.

It remains unclear if and when this e-bike will become available.