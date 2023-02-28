$92,824 For Antique IPhone!

There are always complaints about iPhones. If it’s not the battery life, it’s the queues to get the latest generation on the first day. Then there’s the price. But paying $92,824 for a first generation one from 2007 seems somewhat steep – even if it is still in the original packaging and untouched by anyone since leaving the factory. But that’s how much an iPhone 1 fetched at auction in the US recently.

The device’s original owner received it as a gift the year iPhone was launched – two years before Angry Birds came on the scene – and didn’t even bother to unbox it, which was a genius move as it ended up selling for US$63,356.40, more than 105 times its original retail price.

In 2019 a value of US$5000 was placed on it. By 2022 that had risen to US$39,339.60.

The final bidding war started on February 2 this year, at US$2500. By Feb 4 it had risen to US$10,000. From there it kept climbing until the final private bidder landed the 8GB antique, which originally retailed for US$599.

The main camera equipment on the rear was made up of a sole 2MP sensor and the resolution on the 3.5″ LCD display was 340 x 480. These days, the main camera on the iPhone 14 Pro is 48MP, and the 6.7″ display has a 1290 x 2796 resolution.