Acer Unveil New Notebooks For 2022

Acer have just announced a number of new notebook models for 2022, including an expansion of their environmental Vero range, several machines with a clear focus on creative productivity as well an updated gaming range.

Vero

Acer have expanded their eco-friendly range of Vero laptops, updating the devices with 12-gen Intel Core processors. Made of recycled materials and designed to have as little environmental impact as possible, the Vero range

The body and keycaps are made of post-consumer recycled plastic, silver registered by EPEAT, meaning it meets at least 50% of their environmentally friendly criteria. It’s a visually fun design, a paint free body in a colour they call Cobblestone Grey that’s silver with speckles of yellow that remind you of its message. With the new range, Acer now offer it in Mariana Blue.

The new Vero laptops start at $749.99 USD (roughly $1,075.74 AUD) and will arrive in the US in September. Australian pricing and dates are yet to be announced.

Spin 5

The top laptop in the productivity range is the Acer Spin 5, which boasts a 12-gen Intel Core CPU up to an i7, Iris Xe graphics, up to a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, up to 16GB of RAM and a 14-inch 1600p touchscreen. However, its biggest feature is its 360-degree hinge, that allows it to switch between a conventional laptop and a creative tablet.

Featuring an included stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure and 266Hz report rate, makes the Spin 5 a creative force to be reckoned with, as long as you aren’t creating 3D renders or doing 4K video editing.

Due for arrival in July, the Acer Spin 5 will start at £1,399.99 (roughly $2,481.06 AUD). Official Aussie prices are yet to be announced.

Chromebook Spin 714

A step down from their flagship Acer Spin 5, the Chromebook Spin 714 features specs as high as an 12th-Gen Intel Core i7-1260P processor, Intel Irix Xe Graphics and up to 512GB storage and 16GB of RAM. Being a Chromebook, it will run on the Chrome OS rather than windows.

With a 1920×1200, 16:10 display and 100% sRGB gamut coverage, alongwith the same 360-degree folding hinge and touchscreen capabilities as the Spin 5, the Chromebook Spin 714 is a cheaper alternative with plenty of creative power.

The Chromebook Spin 714 is due to release in Q3 of this year, with prices starting at £799.99 (roughly $1,419.29 AUD). Official Aussie pricing is yet to be announced.

Chromebook Spin 514

The Chromebook Spin 514 is a lower spec follow up to the Chromebook Spin 714, making use of AMD chips rather than Intel. Featuring the same 360-degree hinge as the previous two devices, the Spin 514 can be fitted with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5825C CPU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM.

Acer say that the 14-inch FDH display has a 78% screen-to-body ration and covers 100% of the sRGB gamut.

The Spin 514 is due for release next year, with a price of £699.99 (roughly $1,241.62 AUD). Official Aussie pricing is yet to be announced.

Predator Triton 300 SE

The Predator Triton 300 SE is Acer’s 2022 addition to gaming, boasting competitive specs at a rather attractive price point. With options for configuration up to a 12th-Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, providing plenty of gaming power that will get you running brand new games on high and ultra-settings.

The 3K OLED display comes in both 14-inch and 16-inch options, and has a 90Hz refresh rate, which will come in handy alongside its beefy specs. Acer have made use of liquid metal thermal paste on the CPU alongside 5th-gen AeroBlade 3D fan technology, meaning you won’t end up with a overheating laptop.

Prices for the Predator Triton 300 SE start at £1,499.99 (roughly $2,659.06 AUD) for the 14-inch model which will appear in June or July, while the 16-inch model starts at £1,699.99 (roughly $3,013.21 AUD), and will likely appear on shelves later in July or August.

Swift 3

With an eye-popping 2.8K OLED display, Acer have updated their Swift range with the Swift 3, which boasts 12th-gen Intel Core H-series processors, PCIe Gen 4 SSD support and up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

It’s light and portable thanks to its all-aluminium chassis weighing just 1.3kg, and features plenty of options that make it perfect for on the go such as Wi-Fi 6E, Temporal Noise Reduction for low light video calls and AI noise reduction for microphones. The Swift 3 will be available for purchase in the US starting July 2022, with prices starting at $899.99 USD (roughly $1,291.52 AUD). Official Aussie dates and pricing is yet to be announced.