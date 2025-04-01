Acer Unveils New Predator QD-OLED Gaming Monitors

Acer has introduced two new QD-OLED gaming monitors, the Predator X32 X2 and Predator X27U X1.

The monitors integrate quantum dot and OLED display technologies for better images with high colour reproduction and contrast ratios, “while consuming less power compared with traditional LCD options,” claims Acer,

They offer up to 4K resolution, refresh rates of up to 240 Hz, and response times of 0.03 ms.

The displays are equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology for smoother gameplay without stuttering when playing HDR games.

The Predator X32 X2 (pictured above) has a 31.5-inch UHD (3840×2160) QD-OLED panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

predator monitor x27u x1 05 Acer Unveils New Predator QD OLED Gaming Monitors
Predator X27U X1

The Predator X27U X1 features a smaller 26.5-inch WQHD (2560×1440) panel and can support up to a 240 Hz refresh rate and can switch to 60 Hz via display port with the Dynamic Refresh Rate feature.

Both monitors have dynamic VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, cover 99% DCI-P3 colour spectrum, and feature 1,500,000:1 contrast ratios.

They also support HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort connectivity, allowing them to be compatible with gaming consoles such as PS5 and XBOX Series X, as well as PC gaming setups.

The embedded BlueLightShield Pro technology protects gamers from eye fatigue. Its Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture functionalities support multitasking capabilities.

Pricing and availability of these monitors in Australia are yet to be confirmed. But in North America, the Predator X32 X2 will be available from June, starting at $999.99 (A$1602), while the Predator X27U X1 is already available starting at $599.99 (A$961).

