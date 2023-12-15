Acer Unveils New Predator Triton Neo 16 Gaming Laptop

Acer has announced it new gaming laptop, the Predator Triton Neo 16 (PTN16-51), built with the new Intel Core Ultra processors, and complete with dedicated AI acceleration capabilities, as well as Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs.

The 16-inch display provides gamers with enhanced videogame scenes and designs, with up to a 3.2K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate, along with Calman-Verified displays.

It has a state-of-the-art cooling system that combines a 5th Gen AeroBlade fan and liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU.

Users can keep on top of communications and device management due to the AI enhanced Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0 software and the PredatorSense utility app.

It’s a Windows 11 gaming PC that provides gamers with high performance and one month of Game Pass for access to hundreds of games.

The new Intel Core Ultra H-Series processors are preloaded with a dedicated AI engine and Intel Application Optimisation for efficient performance, smooth gameplay and collaboration.

It’s combined with up to a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU which supports Nvidia DLSS 3.5 technology for AI optimised visuals.

As a Nvidia Studio validated laptop, it’s purpose built for delivering fast and smooth performance, and provides access to the Nvidia Studio suite of creative software.

Users can also unlock max stability with Nvidia Studio Drivers.

The Predator Triton Neo 16 features several 16-inch display options with up to a 3.2K resolution at 165Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio. It’s also Calman-Verified and takes advantage of a DCI-P3 100% colour gamut and support for the Nvidia Advanced Optimus feature, as well as Nvidia G-SYNC technology.

Gamers and streamers can then maximise the new and improved Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0 technology.

Due to the combination of AI noise reduction and beamforming solutions, as well as the addition of a third microphone with a 3D array design, external voices and sounds are blocked out.

The laptop’s advanced thermal solution is equipped with a 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fan, liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU, and vector heat pipes for vital airflow.

The control center remains at the fingertips with the upgraded PredatorSense 5.0 utility app, and users can choose between different operation modes for gaming, control fan speed, and monitor device performance with a single click of the dedicated PredatorSense key.

This also allows for the personalisation of the 3-zone RGB keyboard lighting based on style and preference.

The device is also loaded with a full range of ports, including HDMI, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a Micro SD card reader.

The Predator Triton Neo 16 (PTN16-51) will be available in Australia beginning Q2 2024. Exact specifications, pricing and availability will vary by region, and are yet to be released.