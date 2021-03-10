Aldi Selling $800 70-Inch 4K TV Next Week

A 70” ultra-HD TV will go on sale for $800 next week at Aldi, powered by LG’s webOS smart TV software.

The Bauhn TV, retailing for $799.99, features a 4K resolution with HDR and 60Hz refresh rate, and includes a remote with Netflix, Amazon Prime, and voice assistant buttons built-in. It is powered by WebOS, the smart TV platform from LG, including the ThinQ AI-powered home dashboard.

It has two HDMI inputs plus one ARC, as well as Wi-Fi, LAN, antenna, optical, headphones, and two USB ports; it can also record live TV.

Also on sale will be a large swing-arm TV bracket with a capacity of up to 60kg for $59.99; a six-way powerboard with surge protection for $29.99; a pair of true wireless earbuds for $49.99; and assorted accessories including lightning headphone adaptor, car mount, earphones with built-in mic, and various cables for $9.99 each.

The deals will be available next Wednesday 17 March as part of Aldi’s Special Buys.