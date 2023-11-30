Amazon Develops New AI Image Generator

Amazon has jumped into the market for generative AI, and has developed a tool for assisting businesses with the creation of images.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has started rolling out a range of products this week, from a chatbot to AI chips. Executive Swami Sivasubramanian also demonstrated the new Titan Image Generator, showcasing various images of iguanas generated by AI. He revealed the tool is now available in preview.

AWS has trailed Microsoft’s OpenAI and Google in terms of bringing products to market based on its large language models.

The Titan line for Amazon has added new models since the basic launch in April, including some designed to generate text cheaper than OpenAI.

The company is also attempting to entice other large model makers to offer their software to AWS customers. It agreed, earlier this year, to invest a top of $4 billion in AI startup Anthropic.

Part of the deal was that AWS clients would gain access to the company’s Claude model, which includes one released last week. Swami also said Amazon offers an updated version of Meta’s Llama model.

Just this week, the company also announced a new chatbot named Q, which can grab insights from corporate information, summarise text and trends, and more.