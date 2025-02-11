Amazon Readies Its AI-Empowered Alexa

Latest News by Chris Griffith Share
X

Amazon is tipped to launch a massive upgrade that turns Alexa into a fully featured Generative AI empowered chatbot.

It has scheduled a February 26 event to debut Alexa AI, with the main presentation to be delivered by Panos Panay, head of devices and services, ecoustics.com reports.

It says Amazon is using AI models obtained from Anthropic’s Claude. It didn’t develop its own.

Amazon executives are holding a preliminary meeting on February 14 to determine if the upgrade is ready to go and to give the event the green light.

This is a massive development for Amazon which launched the original Alexa 10 years ago.

The upgrade is massive given the millions of TVs, speakers, soundbars, cars and other connected home products that use Alexa.

The question is whether devices with the old Alexa can be upgraded to the new AI-empowered Alexa, and which devices you will need to buy afresh if you want the new service.

That is likely to be a device-by-device proposition.

The report says Amazon is considering a US$5-10 charge for using the AI Alexa; a limited number of users might get it for free.

Amazon will continue with the current “Classic Alexa” although it may not receive any future upgrades.

It estimates 100 million active Alexa users, and more than 500 million Alexa-enabled devices have been sold.

VALENTINES 2025 Banner 728x90px Amazon Readies Its AI Empowered Alexa
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Amazon Readies Its AI Empowered Alexa
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Amazon Readies Its AI Empowered Alexa
Westan 728x90px Amazon Readies Its AI Empowered Alexa
Litheaudio 728x90 Amazon Readies Its AI Empowered Alexa
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Amazon Readies Its AI Empowered Alexa
hitachi banner 728x90 Amazon Readies Its AI Empowered Alexa
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Amazon Readies Its AI Empowered Alexa
Haier 728x90 1 Amazon Readies Its AI Empowered Alexa
728x90 Amazon Readies Its AI Empowered Alexa
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Amazon Readies Its AI Empowered Alexa
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Amazon Readies Its AI Empowered Alexa
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Amazon Readies Its AI Empowered Alexa
denon perl white 728x90 1 Amazon Readies Its AI Empowered Alexa
728 x 90 Amazon Readies Its AI Empowered Alexa
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Amazon Readies Its AI Empowered Alexa
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Amazon Readies Its AI Empowered Alexa
728x90 Amazon Readies Its AI Empowered Alexa
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Amazon Readies Its AI Empowered Alexa
728x90 we see oled CN Amazon Readies Its AI Empowered Alexa
Previous Post

Apple iPhone SE 4 Renders Leaked

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Nvidia Upscaling Technology Tipped For New Nintendo Switch
YouTube’s New 1080p for Premium Subs Now Available on Desktop Web
D-Link Launch Two AI-Based mydlink Security Cameras